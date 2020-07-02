Advertisement

Humidity takes a vacation just before the holiday weekend

Dew points will slowly fall this afternoon as mild air moves in temporarily!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fog from this morning has created a soupy atmosphere as clouds are slow to leave the region. However, a high pressure to our north near Lake Michigan will bring us some drier, more comfortable air later today and for Friday. Until then, the chance for a pop up shower or storm is possible between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., after then is when the clearing and drier air should take full effect! Highs this afternoon will go into the upper 80s and low 90s though regardless!

It is important with the sunshine and heat expected this weekend to wear sunscreen and perhaps some sunglasses or a hat when being outside due to the fact that the UV index will be very high. So much so, that if you were to go outside unprotected, you could get a sunburn in as little as 15 minutes. The only thing that should be burning is the campfire, grill, or the fireworks -- not your skin. Another important thing to do with the heat is to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, because with humidity returning on Independence Day, you will sweat out a lot of the moisture in your body. Light colored clothing is also a good suggestion to help combat the heat that we expect for this festive weekend!

A nice day to be out by the water, but wear the sunscreen! More sunshine is on the way!
A nice day to be out by the water, but wear the sunscreen! More sunshine is on the way!(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid, Stray Shower Possible. High 90, Low 67, winds NE 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 92, Low 67, winds NE 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms Possible. High 93, Low 69, winds NE 6 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 31.70″ (+5.43″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6″ (-5.5″)

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High (July 2): 104 (1925)

Record Low (July 2): 48 (1988)

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Count: 39)

Pollen: 0.5 (Grass)

Mold: Low

