Kentucky income tax filing deadline is July 15

Individual taxpayers unable to meet the July 15 return filing deadline may request an automatic extension to file calendar year returns by Oct. 15.
Individual taxpayers unable to meet the July 15 return filing deadline may request an automatic extension to file calendar year returns by Oct. 15.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds taxpayers that the 2019 state income tax filing deadline is coming up on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

In March, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered a three-month extension to the filing deadline in response to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, mirroring federal income tax relief provisions issued by the Internal Revenue Service in response to the coronavirus.

“During these unprecedented times, much has been asked of our families and businesses to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. Together as Team Kentucky, these actions literally have saved the lives of thousands of Kentuckians. I am pleased that we were able to provide some relief to taxpayers by granting a few additional months to prepare, file and pay their state income taxes,” Gov. Beshear said. “I believe this extension was the right thing to do during this time of shared sacrifice. Now, as the filing deadline approaches, we remind Kentuckians to do their part and file their returns in a timely manner.”

The three-month tax filing relief directed by Gov. Beshear applied to income taxes for individuals, corporations, fiduciary and pass-through entities for which the filing deadline normally would have been April 15, 2020. Withholding tax, sales and use tax, or other types of state taxes were not included in this extension. All tax filings and tax payments that were previously extended also will be due July 15, 2020. 

Individuals unable to meet the July 15 return filing deadline may request an automatic extension to file calendar year returns by Oct. 15. For C-corporations, the 2019 calendar year return extension due date will be Nov. 15, 2020.

DOR urges taxpayers who owe taxes, even those filing for an extension, to pay what they can by July 15 to avoid statutorily prescribed penalties and interest. For taxpayers facing financial hardship, including those affected by COVID-19, DOR offers several payment options.

To enhance efficiency and minimize errors, DOR encourages taxpayers to file returns electronically. Taxpayers who elect to submit paper returns should mail them to the address listed on the tax form or drop them off at the nearest Taxpayer Service Center. 

