KSP: Woman walking on interstate dies in Horse Cave collision

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday night, July 1, Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to a possible fatal collision in Hart County.

It happened before 10 p.m. on I-65 near the 58-mile marker in Horse Cave.

Investigators found that 57-year-old Lisa Swarm of Munfordville had been walking in the left lane of travel in the northbound side of the interstate. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Anthony Andres of Wisconsin had been driving a Ford Escape in that lane.

Swarm was hit by the vehicle while in the driving lane. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Hart County Coroner.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Medical Examiners Office. The investigation is ongoing.

