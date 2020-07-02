Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL JUSTICE COMMISSION

Lexington mayor names members of racial justice commission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has made 70 appointments to a new commission aimed at reducing systemic racism. The Commission for Racial Justice & Equality has five subcommittees that will begin meeting next week. Gorton appointed two co-chairs, Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald Smith, who helped decide the topics it will focus on and choose the members. Gorton has given the group a 60-day deadline to make its recommendations.

KENTUCKY CONGRESSMAN-NEW ROLE

Comer chosen as ranking Republican on investigative panel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky has been selected for the role as top-ranking Republican on a key investigative committee in Congress. Comer was tapped for the post on the House Oversight and Reform Committee this week by the House Republican Steering Committee. His new role puts Comer at the forefront of responding to Democratic oversight efforts. Comer was first elected to Congress in 2016 from Kentucky’s 1st District. He has served on the House Oversight Committee throughout his tenure.

EDUCATION COMMISSIONER

Kentucky education commissioner candidates' names released

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education has identified the three remaining candidates for state education commissioner, who will be interviewed next week in Louisville. The board released the names of the three on Wednesday. They are Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Jason Glass of the Denver area, University of Kentucky College of Education Dean Julian Vasquez Heilig and Jefferson County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Felicia Cumings Smith. The board will meet Monday and Tuesday to conduct second-round interviews. The Department of Education says a new commissioner is expected to be chosen in mid- to late July.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

McGrath raises Russia bounty issue in Kentucky Senate race

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Democratic Senate nominee Amy McGrath has gone on the offensive after her narrow primary win. She challenged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to disclose what he knows about intelligence assessments suggesting Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. McGrath's attack comes a day after she defeated Charles Booker in Kentucky's primary election. In a Senate speech Wednesday, McConnell warned of Russian efforts to undermine U.S. interests in the Middle East. McGrath’s attack is a prelude to what’s expected to be a big-spending, hard-fought fall campaign in Kentucky as McConnell seeks a seventh term.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

FBI: Breonna Taylor case 'top priority' in Louisville office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s top FBI agent says federal officials are working “urgently and expeditiously” in investigating possible civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor. Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown says he has his best agents working on the case, and called it the office's top priority. He says he can't comment on the specifics of the investigation. Taylor was shot eight times by plainclothes officers serving a warrant at her apartment on March 13. Louisville has seen weeks of protests over the shooting and activists have criticized the pace of the investigation. The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is also investigating the shooting.

REAL ID-KENTUCKY

New regional driver license office opening in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new regional driver licensing office is opening in Kentucky and will be the only in-person driver licensing site in Fayette County. The office is intended to further expand access to Real ID-compliant licenses and identification cards, which will be required in October 2021 for flying and some other activities. The office is operated by the state Transportation Cabinet. The cabinet says other regional driver licensing offices operate with local circuit court clerk offices, but all Fayette County residents who need standard licenses, permits and ID cards or renewals will apply at the new regional office.