Local fireworks business sees increase in sales with cancellations of firework shows

Fireworks stand in Bowling Green
Fireworks stand in Bowling Green(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With many 4th of July firework shows canceled, one stand in Bowling Green says business has been booming.

According to Capital Fireworks, they’ve seen more people purchase fireworks this year than they have in the past few years.

“I’ve had lots of customers come into the tent and say I have never done fireworks before and that is what we are here for -- is to help everyone get what they want whether it be something for young kids or the biggest show for their family and friends. So we are here to educate about fireworks and help get everyone exactly what they need,” said Ashley Thornton, owner of Capital Fireworks

Due to COVID-19, many firework displays have been canceled so people are now deciding to celebrate the holiday in their own way.

“This is our fifth year in Bowling Green and this year has been a really busy year for us because there are less tents in Bowling Green this year,” explained Thornton. “I think that a lot of people that don’t usually do fireworks are going to be doing them themselves this year because of the shows being canceled so we have been extremely busy this year and we expect that to continue through the 4th.”

Capital Fireworks is also taking safety extra precautions because of COVID-19.

“We are just taking the same precautions that we do every day we want to keep everyone safe while they are shopping and we sanitize everything every night so just working to keep everyone safe and hopefully everyone can get the fireworks that they want to have fun this 4th of July,” added Thornton

Capital Fireworks is located across from Lost River Cave on Nashville Road. They will be open through July 5 if they have any fireworks left. The owner says they will stay open late on July 4 for anyone who needs those last-minute fireworks.

