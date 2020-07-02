Local, non-profit theater hosts virtual auctions while doors are closed

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barn Lot Theater in Edmonton is improvising some of its operations during this time.

Due to COVID-19, the theater has not been able to put on shows. The non-profit also hasn’t been able to host their bingo nights which is the theater’s main source of funding.

In order to keep on their 11 staff members, and continue giving back to the community, they started “The Auction Barn.” It’s an all-virtual auction on Facebook. They have two live video auctions on Tuesdays and Sundays.

There’s also a couple of smaller auctions through the Facebook group throughout the week.

“Of course one of the big missions of Barn Lot is to support other non-profits, and the auction barn we knew would enable us to do this especially when things go back to the new normal and we’re able to resume other means of funding, we can still use barn lot to give back,” said Kyle Hadley, Executive Assistant at Barn Lot Theater.

To participate in the auctions to support local theater as well as the community, you can go to the auction barn Facebook group and join.

“You’re going to get a great deal, you’re going to feel great because you’re giving back to the community and other organizations indirectly through us, and you’re going to have a lot of fun. There have been several times where we hit a certain number of people watching something crazy is going to happen, we may have a giveaway,” said Hadley.

Hadley says he local theater is the only self-sufficient non-profit theater in Kentucky.

