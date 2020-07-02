Advertisement

Local, non-profit theater hosts virtual auctions while doors are closed

The Auction Barn by Barn Lot Theater.
The Auction Barn by Barn Lot Theater.(Barn Lot Theater)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barn Lot Theater in Edmonton is improvising some of its operations during this time.

Due to COVID-19, the theater has not been able to put on shows. The non-profit also hasn’t been able to host their bingo nights which is the theater’s main source of funding.

In order to keep on their 11 staff members, and continue giving back to the community, they started “The Auction Barn.” It’s an all-virtual auction on Facebook. They have two live video auctions on Tuesdays and Sundays.

There’s also a couple of smaller auctions through the Facebook group throughout the week.

“Of course one of the big missions of Barn Lot is to support other non-profits, and the auction barn we knew would enable us to do this especially when things go back to the new normal and we’re able to resume other means of funding, we can still use barn lot to give back,” said Kyle Hadley, Executive Assistant at Barn Lot Theater.

To participate in the auctions to support local theater as well as the community, you can go to the auction barn Facebook group and join.

“You’re going to get a great deal, you’re going to feel great because you’re giving back to the community and other organizations indirectly through us, and you’re going to have a lot of fun. There have been several times where we hit a certain number of people watching something crazy is going to happen, we may have a giveaway,” said Hadley.

Hadley says he local theater is the only self-sufficient non-profit theater in Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,348 cases of COVID-19; 1,818 have recovered.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 62 deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

WKU Society of African American Alumni plan to hold university responsible for ‘We Are One’ plan

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The WKU society of African American Alumni responds to Dr. Caboni's statement, 'We Are One' mission.

News

Beshear announces changes to driver’s license renewal, end of renewal extension

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced changes to a previously issued official order that temporarily granted a 90-day extension for select driver and motor vehicle documentation that expired while local and state government issuance offices were closed due to COVID-19.

News

Allen County confirms one more case of COVID-19

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 171 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Beshear: 239 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 9 new deaths

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Latest News

News

Warren Co. Regional Jail to reopen partially

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
After months of closure to the public due to the pandemic, Warren County Regional Jail will reopen to the public - partially.

News

Local fireworks business sees increase in sales with cancellations of firework shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
Due to COVID-19, many firework displays have been canceled so people are now deciding to celebrate the holiday in their own way.

News

Barren River District Health Department receives CARES Act funding for telehealth upgrades

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Barren River District Health Department was awarded $99,006 to expand its telehealth services.

News

Guthrie announces Bowling Green CARES Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced that the City of Bowling Green would receive a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the GO bg Transit program.

News

WATCH - Humidity improves just before the holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mild air makes a pit stop in southern Kentucky just before the holiday weekend. Find out how long it lasts in this First Alert forecast!