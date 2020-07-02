Morning fog, then some sunshine for Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Areas of dense fog are in the region with all of the moisture we’ve received recently. Allow for some extra travel time between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. especially if you are in low-lying areas. The fog will burn off later this morning as drier and warmer weather moves into the region. We expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon, though a few clouds will develop with the daytime heating and could result in a stray shower or rumble of thunder. Most areas should remain dry. Highs today will be seasonable into the upper 80s and low 90s!

Very important today to be aware of the heat -- if you take a pet outside be cautious of their paws because the pavement or sidewalks will be much warmer as they absorb more heat on days that are warmer and have more sunshine. Keep those paws in the grass as often as necessary! In addition, with this kind of heat, the inside of a vehicle can get warm very fast due to what is called the “greenhouse effect.” In just 20 minutes, if it is 90 degrees outside, the inside of a car can get up to 119! Make sure you and your loved ones (pets included!!) are hydrated in the heat expected over the holiday weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid, Stray Shower Possible. High 90, Low 67, winds NE 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 92, Low 67, winds NE 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms Possible. High 93, Low 69, winds NE 6 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 88

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 31.70″ (+5.43″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.6″ (-5.5″)

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High (July 2): 104 (1925)

Record Low (July 2): 48 (1988)

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes*

Pollen: 0.5 (Grass)

Mold: Low

Air Quality: Moderate (Small Particulate Count: 56)

Ozone: Good (Ozone Count: 19)

