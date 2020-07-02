Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms no additional cases of COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 0 additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 0 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 523.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 0 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 0 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).(Muhlenberg County Health Department)

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call the Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or contact your health care provider. If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barren River Health District confirms 2,329 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,329 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,775 of which have recovered.

News

Beshear reports 220 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 7 new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the commonwealth’s continued fight against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Guthrie releases COVID vaccines report

Updated: 9 hours ago
Guthrie and Walden are together leading the “Second Wave Preparedness Project” to provide recommendations for how the United States can prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which could coincide with the seasonal flu.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,307 cases of COVID-19; 1,735 have recovered.

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 60 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Monroe County confirms one additional case of COVID-19; 36 total

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 36 confirmed cases and 31 of those cases have recovered.

News

Beshear: 282 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Tuesday on Kentucky’s fight against the coronavirus.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 6 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 6 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

News

Barren River District Health Department: 2,190 cases of COVID-19, 1,624 have recovered.

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 60 deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

Beshear: 256 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s marathon battle against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Allen County adds 1 COVID-19 related death

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Allen County Health Department reports that the community has lost another citizen that was a confirmed case of COVID-19.