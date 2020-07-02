Advertisement

Officials delay decision on Kentucky Confederate statue

The vote to remove the statue was delayed until August 6.
The vote to remove the statue was delayed until August 6.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. - Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse. The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that the Daviess County Fiscal Court was expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would’ve moved the statue to property owned by the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Instead, they voted to postpone the decision until Aug. 6. A Daughters of the Confederacy official praised the delay, saying she wants the statue to remain in public view. Meanwhile, a leader of the local NAACP chapter said placing the statue anywhere prominent continues the “glorification of the Confederate cause.”

Latest News

News

Sheriff: At least 1 injured in Kentucky home explosion

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Authorities in Kentucky said at least one person was injured after a home exploded Wednesday night.

News

WATCH - Fog this morning followed by afternoon sunshine!

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tracking a warm up for the end of the week into the holiday weekend!

Weather

Morning fog, then some sunshine for Thursday!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A drier and warmer weather pattern is on the way!

News

Glasgow man arrested after attempted assault of an officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Glasgow man has been arrested after resisting arrest.

Latest News

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms no additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 0 additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

News

Trio Arrested for Drugs in Hart County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
After executing a search warrant at Greenwood Apartments on Main Street in Horse Cave Wednesday, authorities say they discovered several items consistent with narcotics trafficking.

News

Barren River Health District confirms 2,329 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,329 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,775 of which have recovered.

News

Ring video of masked man smashing camera, stolen package following day

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Video: Masked man smashes business’ camera, package stolen the following day

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Two crimes over the course of two days caught on a local business’ Ring camera are now being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

News

Man charged with conspiring to hide kids’ bodies in his yard

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors accused a man of conspiring with his new wife to keep the bodies of her children hidden on his rural Idaho property.