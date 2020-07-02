Officials delay decision on Kentucky Confederate statue

OWENSBORO, Ky. - Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse. The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that the Daviess County Fiscal Court was expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would’ve moved the statue to property owned by the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Instead, they voted to postpone the decision until Aug. 6. A Daughters of the Confederacy official praised the delay, saying she wants the statue to remain in public view. Meanwhile, a leader of the local NAACP chapter said placing the statue anywhere prominent continues the “glorification of the Confederate cause.”