Remember water & boat safety for July 4th weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we prepare to celebrate America’s independence this weekend, one popular local spot is preparing for a big turn out.

“This weekend will be at probably full capacity for the Fourth. All campgrounds are full - there are a few sites left at Bailey’s Point, but we will probably have about 2,000 camping with us here for the Fourth of July weekend,” said Dan Taylor, the lead park ranger.

For those planning on getting out on the boat at Barren River Lake on Saturday, it’s important to remember boat safety.

“You need to have a properly-sized life jacket for all the people you have on board; you need to have a working fire extinguisher; you need to have a tight board like a cushion with handles, or a life ring; and you need to have a working sounding device - so that can be an air horn,” said Taylor.

Officials encourage those taking family and friends out on their boat to make sure to go over the safety protocol.

“Let people who are on the boat with you know where all the life jackets are at, we definitely recommend. Even if you’re a good swimmer, wear your life jacket. It’s your best friend,” said Taylor.

Officials also say that wearing your life jacket can save your life and to remember: when life jackets are worn, nobody mourns.

