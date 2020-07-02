Sheriff: At least 1 injured in Kentucky home explosion

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky said at least one person was injured after a home exploded Wednesday night. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said at least seven people were inside the Elizabethtown home when there was an explosion at 10 p.m. According to news outlets, the house doesn’t appear to be structurally damaged. One person was airlifted to the University of Louisville hospital. Information on the person’s injuries weren’t immediately known. It’s also unclear whether the other people in the house were injured. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.