Advertisement

Sheriff: At least 1 injured in Kentucky home explosion

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said at least seven people were inside the Elizabethtown home.
Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said at least seven people were inside the Elizabethtown home.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky said at least one person was injured after a home exploded Wednesday night. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said at least seven people were inside the Elizabethtown home when there was an explosion at 10 p.m. According to news outlets, the house doesn’t appear to be structurally damaged. One person was airlifted to the University of Louisville hospital. Information on the person’s injuries weren’t immediately known. It’s also unclear whether the other people in the house were injured. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Latest News

News

Officials delay decision on Kentucky Confederate statue

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse.

News

WATCH - Fog this morning followed by afternoon sunshine!

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tracking a warm up for the end of the week into the holiday weekend!

Weather

Morning fog, then some sunshine for Thursday!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A drier and warmer weather pattern is on the way!

News

Glasgow man arrested after attempted assault of an officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Glasgow man has been arrested after resisting arrest.

Latest News

Health

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms no additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 0 additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

News

Trio Arrested for Drugs in Hart County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
After executing a search warrant at Greenwood Apartments on Main Street in Horse Cave Wednesday, authorities say they discovered several items consistent with narcotics trafficking.

News

Barren River Health District confirms 2,329 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,329 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,775 of which have recovered.

News

Ring video of masked man smashing camera, stolen package following day

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Video: Masked man smashes business’ camera, package stolen the following day

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Two crimes over the course of two days caught on a local business’ Ring camera are now being investigated by the sheriff’s office.

News

Man charged with conspiring to hide kids’ bodies in his yard

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By REBECCA BOONE
Prosecutors accused a man of conspiring with his new wife to keep the bodies of her children hidden on his rural Idaho property.