Advertisement

Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fourth of July celebrations are just a few days away and they might look a bit different this year.

The large Independence Day celebrations we're used to, complete with show-stopping firework displays, may be on hold this year in many places due to coronavirus.

That means many people might be tempted to create smaller firework shows of their own and experts are worried.

About 10,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries in 2019 and 73% of those occurred around the Fourth of July, according to US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Handheld sparklers were the number one item behind those accidents.

The CPSC wants to remind everyone on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items this holiday weekend.

They recommend first finding out what’s legal to use in your area.

The CPSC also released the following tips to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time this Fourth of July:

  • Never allow children to ignite or handle these items.
  • Have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.
  • Light fireworks one at a time, then back away quickly
  • Never try to light or re-light malfunctioning fireworks
  • Never point devices at people
  • Douse fireworks in water before disposing of them.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Updated: moments ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

National

Cases increase at rapid pace as US heads into holiday weekend

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
This Fourth of July will not resemble anything most of us have ever seen in our lifetime.

News

Barren River District Health Department receives CARES Act funding for telehealth upgrades

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Barren River District Health Department was awarded $99,006 to expand its telehealth services.

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who committed suicide

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who committed suicide as police approached.

News

Guthrie announces Bowling Green CARES Grant

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Thursday, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced that the City of Bowling Green would receive a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the GO bg Transit program.

Latest News

National

Study: World’s pile of electronic waste grows ever higher

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The world's mountain of discarded flat-screen TVs, cellphones and other electronic goods grew to a record high last year, according to an annual report released Thursday.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

National

Tips for safe July Fourth celebrations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The CPSC wants to remind everyone on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items this holiday weekend.

National

Celebrated broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99

Updated: 1 hour ago
Longtime television personality and newscaster Hugh Downs passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.