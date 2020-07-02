Advertisement

Trio Arrested for Drugs in Hart County

(WAGM)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) --

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and two women on drug charges Wednesday.

After executing a search warrant at Greenwood Apartments on Main Street, deputies say they discovered several items consistent with narcotics trafficking.

Felicity Perkins, 18, and Brandy Nickson, 35, both of Horse Cave, and Aaron Perry, 29, of Munfordville were all arrested on charges of Trafficking in Legend Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

