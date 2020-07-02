Trio Arrested for Drugs in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) --

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and two women on drug charges Wednesday.

After executing a search warrant at Greenwood Apartments on Main Street, deputies say they discovered several items consistent with narcotics trafficking.

Felicity Perkins, 18, and Brandy Nickson, 35, both of Horse Cave, and Aaron Perry, 29, of Munfordville were all arrested on charges of Trafficking in Legend Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.