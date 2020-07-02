Advertisement

Warren Co. Regional Jail to reopen partially

WCRJ will reopen partially to the public July 13.
WCRJ will reopen partially to the public July 13.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After months of closure to the public due to the pandemic, Warren County Regional Jail will reopen to the public - partially.

Jailer Stephen Harmon released an administrative order Thursday announcing that effective July 13, WCRJ would open the front lobby and Class D lobby for limited public walk-in services. All visitors will be required to wear facemasks.

The jail will accept payments, adding funds on inmate accounts, and purchasing telephone cards in the lobbies. Inmate property will only be accepted via mail by manufactures such as Amazon as the jail continues to safeguard staff and inmates for potential exposure. Property being sent in will be subject to the limits outlined in the inmate rules. These limits are the inmate’s responsibility and property received over the inmate’s limits will be discarded.

Due to continued COVID-19 precautions, WCRJ is still not allowing onsite church services at this time.

Also effective July 13, WCRJ will allow on-site attorney visitation by appointment only. Attorneys can call 270-843-4606 and choose the visitation option to make an appointment which will be only available Mon-Fri at this time. Attorneys coming onsite must strictly adhere to the visitation schedule and will be subject to COVID-19 screening. Additionally, it will be required that a facial covering be worn the entire time they are in the building.

WCRJ still encourages all inmate’s family members to continue remote visitation through Securus, and it is still recommended to utilize the electronic methods for adding funding to inmate’s accounts. Any questions can be directed to jail staff at 270-843-4606. Visit www.warrencountvjail.com for more information.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,348 cases of COVID-19; 1,818 have recovered.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The district has 62 deaths reported from COVID-19.

News

WKU Society of African American Alumni plan to hold university responsible for ‘We Are One’ plan

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The WKU society of African American Alumni responds to Dr. Caboni's statement, 'We Are One' mission.

News

Beshear announces changes to driver’s license renewal, end of renewal extension

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced changes to a previously issued official order that temporarily granted a 90-day extension for select driver and motor vehicle documentation that expired while local and state government issuance offices were closed due to COVID-19.

News

Allen County confirms one more case of COVID-19

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Allen County now has had a total of 171 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Beshear: 239 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 9 new deaths

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on the state’s ongoing battle against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Latest News

News

Local, non-profit theater hosts virtual auctions while doors are closed

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Barn Lot Theater in Edmonton is improvising some of its operations during this time.

News

Local fireworks business sees increase in sales with cancellations of firework shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
Due to COVID-19, many firework displays have been canceled so people are now deciding to celebrate the holiday in their own way.

News

Barren River District Health Department receives CARES Act funding for telehealth upgrades

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced that the Barren River District Health Department was awarded $99,006 to expand its telehealth services.

News

Guthrie announces Bowling Green CARES Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced that the City of Bowling Green would receive a $1.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) for the GO bg Transit program.

News

WATCH - Humidity improves just before the holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mild air makes a pit stop in southern Kentucky just before the holiday weekend. Find out how long it lasts in this First Alert forecast!