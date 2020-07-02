Warren Co. Regional Jail to reopen partially

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After months of closure to the public due to the pandemic, Warren County Regional Jail will reopen to the public - partially.

Jailer Stephen Harmon released an administrative order Thursday announcing that effective July 13, WCRJ would open the front lobby and Class D lobby for limited public walk-in services. All visitors will be required to wear facemasks.

The jail will accept payments, adding funds on inmate accounts, and purchasing telephone cards in the lobbies. Inmate property will only be accepted via mail by manufactures such as Amazon as the jail continues to safeguard staff and inmates for potential exposure. Property being sent in will be subject to the limits outlined in the inmate rules. These limits are the inmate’s responsibility and property received over the inmate’s limits will be discarded.

Due to continued COVID-19 precautions, WCRJ is still not allowing onsite church services at this time.

Also effective July 13, WCRJ will allow on-site attorney visitation by appointment only. Attorneys can call 270-843-4606 and choose the visitation option to make an appointment which will be only available Mon-Fri at this time. Attorneys coming onsite must strictly adhere to the visitation schedule and will be subject to COVID-19 screening. Additionally, it will be required that a facial covering be worn the entire time they are in the building.

WCRJ still encourages all inmate’s family members to continue remote visitation through Securus, and it is still recommended to utilize the electronic methods for adding funding to inmate’s accounts. Any questions can be directed to jail staff at 270-843-4606. Visit www.warrencountvjail.com for more information.

