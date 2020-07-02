WATCH - A Sizzling Summer Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Readings reached the 90s today under plenty of sunshine. Expect similar heat for Friday, a day that kicks off the holiday weekend for many. Heat indices may reach the mid 90s Friday afternoon. Rain chances stay slim as we close out the week and head into the holiday weekend.

Unsettled weather returns beginning Sunday, as late-day shower/storm chances creep back into the forecast. Chances for rain slowly go up toward mid-week, although afternoon temps stay hot, with highs in the low 90s. Overnights will be seasonably warm and muggy.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 92, Low 67, winds NE 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid.High 93, Low 69, winds NE 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower Possible. High 92, Low 68, winds NE-7

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 88

Thursday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.28″)

Yearly Precip: 31.70″ (+5.29″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High (July 2): 104 (1925)

Record Low (July 2): 48 (1988)

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Count: 39)

Pollen: 0.5 (Grass)

Mold: Low

