WKU Athletics “My Story” series connects fans with student-athletes lives away from the game

With no live sports to assist with members of the WKU athletics teams had to get creative with the way they produced content. This led to the creation of both the My Story series and Beyond the Hill podcast.

The athletics department describes the My Story series as, “A new series on WKUSports.com of first-person feature articles written by WKU student-athletes. The student-athletes will be telling their own stories in their own words.”

Associate Athletic Director Zach Greenwell describes the series as a way for the student-athletes to express themselves.

“You know it was really important to us that we find a way for them to be able to share some first-person experiences. And that is were My Story came from. It kind of started in the pandemic and a lot has happened over the last three months. Probably a few years’ worth of things. And I feel like it has been successful and the podcast too which you mentioned. They have both been ways that we can connect people and talk about their experiences right now.”

Greenwell says that one of his personal favorite My Story articles comes from Hilltopper basketball Senior Taveion Hollingsworth. Taveion’s article was posted on April 1st, less than one month after his Junior season was canceled because of the pandemic. Hollingsworth managed to find the good in the season ending early and took the time to write about it.

”What I thought was really interesting is that he talked about the positives of that. He has a very young daughter. He talked about how he was looking at it as a blessing that he was able to get a chance to spend so much more time with her at home in Lexington than he normally would. That’s peeling back the curtain on some stuff for our fans that they normally wouldn’t get to see.”

As the months go by, Zach says he sees the changes in topics as certain things take place in the world around us.

”You know the last several my stories, a lot of it has been influenced by some of the social movements we have seen around the country and some of the things our student-athletes are going through, and the way they are finding their voices. Realizing the platform they have to lift up themselves and others in their community. I think that has been great.”

Greenwell tells us that there will be at least five more My Story articles published before the start of the fall sports season. He says the department will determine at a later date if they will continue the series once live games return. He also stated that athletics plans to continue the Beyond the Hill podcast.

You can find both the My Story series and the Beyond the Hill podcast on WKUsports.com

