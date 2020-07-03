A very warm Independence Day weekend ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few high thin clouds have moved in today, but that will not impact temperatures or sunshine as we expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon! Winds will remain light out of the north and east between 5 to 10 miles per hour. We also have a quiet night with skies clearing out -- perfect to light some fireworks and have those outdoor activities safely. If you are traveling late tonight into Saturday morning, give yourself some extra time as there could be some early morning fog as well as some smoke that sits near the ground from fireworks. Temperatures will stay above average through the weekend into the low 90s with more sunshine, though an isolated shower or storm is possible on Sunday afternoon. More showers and storm chances are expected next week as more muggy air returns; so if you enjoy the mild air go outside when you can!

A pleasant afternoon in south-central Kentucky on Friday, July 3, 2020. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 92, Low 67, winds NE 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid.High 93, Low 69, winds NE 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower Possible. High 92, Low 68, winds NE 7 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 92

Thursday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.29″)

Yearly Precip: 31.70″ (+5.28″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Friday: 102 (1897)

Record Low Friday: 52 (1924)

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

