Advertisement

A very warm Independence Day weekend ahead!

Temperatures will be above average throughout the holiday weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few high thin clouds have moved in today, but that will not impact temperatures or sunshine as we expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon! Winds will remain light out of the north and east between 5 to 10 miles per hour. We also have a quiet night with skies clearing out -- perfect to light some fireworks and have those outdoor activities safely. If you are traveling late tonight into Saturday morning, give yourself some extra time as there could be some early morning fog as well as some smoke that sits near the ground from fireworks. Temperatures will stay above average through the weekend into the low 90s with more sunshine, though an isolated shower or storm is possible on Sunday afternoon. More showers and storm chances are expected next week as more muggy air returns; so if you enjoy the mild air go outside when you can!

A pleasant afternoon in south-central Kentucky on Friday, July 3, 2020.
A pleasant afternoon in south-central Kentucky on Friday, July 3, 2020.(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 92, Low 67, winds NE 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid.High 93, Low 69, winds NE 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower Possible. High 92, Low 68, winds NE 7 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 92

Thursday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.29″)

Yearly Precip: 31.70″ (+5.28″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Friday: 102 (1897)

Record Low Friday: 52 (1924)

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Plenty of sunshine and rising temps for your Friday!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go above average to kickoff the holiday weekend!

Weather

Humidity takes a vacation just before the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Dew points will fall this afternoon as mild air moves in temporarily!

Weather

Morning fog, then some sunshine for Thursday!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A drier and warmer weather pattern is on the way!

Weather

Things are heating up this week!

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Moisture begins to leave us by the end of the week just in time for the holiday weekend where things begin to warm up!!

Latest News

Weather

Scattered storms today, but drier weather is on the way!

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The wet pattern we've been in will quiet down just in time for the holiday weekend!

Weather

Tracking more storms for Tuesday afternoon

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms today with the threat of heavy rains and gusty winds!

Weather

Heavy rains from strong storms for your Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking more showers and thunderstorms for this morning and afternoon.

Weather

Downright sticky!! Humidity to help spark showers and storms this afternoon!

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
An active and sticky First Alert forecast for the WBKO viewing area!

Weather

More scattered storms are on the way to start the week!

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Tracking an unsettled weather pattern for much of the week!

Weather

WATCH - Tracking more storms for this afternoon!

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
Monday's sticky forecast!