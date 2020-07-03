Advertisement

Allen, Monroe add more COVID-19 cases

Allen and Monroe counties both reported additional positive cases of the coronavirus Friday afternoon.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reported another three confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Friday afternoon. ACHD said the patients were undergoing medical treatment and were in quarantine.

ACHD said Allen County now has had a total of 174 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. As of Friday afternoon’s report, 144 cases had fully recovered with a remainder of 23 active cases in quarantine either at home or hospitalized, and 7 Deaths.

The Monroe County Health Department is also investigating additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, adding two more Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 42 confirmed cases and 31 of those cases have recovered.

