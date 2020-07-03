Beshear reports 299 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“This 4th of July weekend, it’s important to keep in mind how committed Kentuckians have been to combatting COVID-19, which spreads easily and quickly between people. Kentuckians’ selflessness was demonstrated over Passover/Easter weekend and again over Memorial Day weekend,” said Gov. Beshear. “This weekend, we have another opportunity to show care and consideration for our fellow Kentuckians, especially those at higher risk for severe illness and even death. Let’s be the best Kentuckians that we are capable of being. Let’s all commit to doing our part to ensure a safe and healthy Independence Day weekend for all.”

The Governor said Kentucky and America are at war with the coronavirus.

“This week, the United States posted a single-day high of over 50,000 new positive cases,” the Governor said. “States across the country are seeing dangerous surges, including Arizona – a state one and a half times larger than us – which saw 88 people die on Tuesday alone. And today, we learned 300 children in Texas day cares have contracted the virus. Everyone must take this virus seriously and follow safety precautions in order for us to continue reopening.”

The Governor also added that his next press briefing will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 4 p.m. EDT, not Tuesday, July 7, as was previously planned.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. July 3, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 16,376 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 299 of which were newly reported Friday.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 585 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 70-year-old man from Fayette County; 89- and 91-year-old women from Shelby County; and a 107-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

“The loss of these Kentuckians is sorely felt,” Gov. Beshear said, adding that the red, white and blue decorations ordinarily seen this time of year should be joined by green lights as homes and businesses are lit to honor the memory of Kentuckians who’ve been lost to COVID-19.

As of Friday, there have been at least 430,071 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,747 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, reiterated Gov. Beshear’s reminders from earlier this week to safely enjoy the 4th of July holiday. “In particular, if you’re going to a park, river, lake or attending a gathering, maintain a safe social distance between you and others outside of your household. Remember to practice good hand hygiene, screen yourself for signs of illness and wear a face covering whenever you are near others. If you attend a gathering, bring your own food, drinks and utensils. Use disinfecting wipes before and after utilizing high touch surfaces, such as tables, handles and even gasoline pumps. The coronavirus is still out there and each of us has a role in preventing further spread of the virus. We can all have a memorable and safe holiday weekend if we keep these important guidelines in mind.”

