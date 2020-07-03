Booker reaches out to unite Democrats against McConnell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Progressive Charles Booker has reached out to help unite Kentucky Democrats behind Amy McGrath’s fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Booker lost to McGrath by about 15,000 votes in Democratic Senate primary results released Tuesday. On Thursday, Booker portrayed McConnell as “our common enemy” in the struggle against generational poverty and structural racism. Those issues formed the foundation of his campaign. McGrath welcomed the overture, saying she looks forward to teaming with Booker. McConnell campaign spokeswoman Kate Cooksey says a McGrath-Booker alliance might earn praise from “the liberal elite,” but not from the vast majority of Kentuckians.

