Advertisement

Cost to move Davis statue from Kentucky Capitol: $225K

WKYT file photo
WKYT file photo(WYMT)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Moving a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the Kentucky Capitol to Davis’ birthplace in western Kentucky is costing the state $225,000. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the state Finance and Administration Cabinet recorded the no-bid contract with America Industrial Contractors on June 12, the day the Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted 11-1 to remove the statue. The statue was out of the Capitol the next day. Cabinet spokeswoman Jill Midkiff says it was not practical to bid the contract because of the work’s specialized nature and limited number of companies that could do the work. The 5-ton statue had stood in the Capitol Rotunda since 1936.

Latest News

News

Ohio County adds additional COVID-19 case

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

News

Booker reaches out to unite Democrats against McConnell

Updated: 1 hour ago
Progressive Charles Booker has reached out to help unite Kentucky Democrats behind Amy McGrath’s fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Weather

Plenty of sunshine and rising temps for your Friday!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go above average to kickoff the holiday weekend!

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Hotter than a firecracker for July 4th weekend!

Updated: 3 hours ago
We have temps on the rise as we head into the holiday weekend!

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Hart County Sheriff and Kentucky State Police looking for Missing Person

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Hart County Sheriff’s Office in Munfordville, Kentucky along with the Kentucky State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Summer Hope Eckert. Summer Eckert is originally from Catawba County North Carolina and was under a Silver Alert in that State.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 4 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 4 additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

News

KSP: Woman walking on interstate dies in Horse Cave collision

Updated: 17 hours ago
On Wednesday night, July 1, Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to a possible fatal collision in Hart County.

News

Remember water & boat safety for July 4th weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
For those planning on getting out on the boat at Barren River on the 4th its important to remember boat safety.