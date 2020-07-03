Hart County Sheriff and Kentucky State Police looking for Missing Person

MISSING ENDANGERED-Munfordville, Kentucky

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office in Munfordville, Kentucky along with the Kentucky State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Summer Hope Eckert. She is originally from Catawba County, North Carolina and was under a Silver Alert in that state. She is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment and is without medication.

Summer was last seen in Munfordville, Kentucky on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Summer’s wallet was found at the Welcome Center in Brownsville/Haywood County Tennessee.

Summer is described as a white female, 5′3″, 185-200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She does wear dark framed glasses at times. She is educated in Native American heritage. She has a guitar with her and possibly has a dark book or duffel bag.

PIERCINGS: Summer has a below lip piercing, and a nose bull ring. She also has several piercings in both ears.

TATTOOS: She has a sunburst flower in the center of her chest and a symbol of “Eternal Life” on her neck which looks like a snake eating its tail.

If you have seen or have any information or know the whereabouts of Summer Hope Eckert, you are asked to immediately call the Hart County Sheriff’s Department at 270-524-2341 or 270-524-2345.

