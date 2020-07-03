Advertisement

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Stacy Bishop

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -“Through these trials and tribulations she has faced storms and remained focused on her family business and the community at large. In our eyes she is a rare commodity and a modern-day hero,” said Barbara Shepherd, victims advocate.

A Columbia Kentucky native who has always had the passion to serve others is continuing to help those in need, even when she was going through the most difficult time in her life following the loss of her daughter.

“I tell everybody you can never repay the people that help you during that time, but what you do is you pay it forward, and so I kind of made that my mission after God let me live through it that I was going to help people if I was able. So God has blessed me and I have been able to do that now. After Callie passed I just wanted to do something. I wanted to help in the community and I wanted to honor her name and her memory.” said Stacy Bishop.

Stacy has made it a mission to help those who suffer from substance abuse problems, and has even worked with the county attorney to get people to help. She also helped create a tip line with the city police department.

“She has referred a lot of people to our office for trying to assist family members in obtaining involuntary drug or alcohol treatment - inpatient treatment, which can be done - and she has referred a lot of people to our office for that,” said Adair County Attorney Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin.

Not only is she helping those who are dealing with substance abuse, she also helped donate funds to build a homeless shelter named Callie’s House in her daughter’s honor.

All of Stacy’s friends say she is a remarkable woman who asks for no recognition for what she does, but they thought it was time people knew how much she gives back to her community.

“She is a friend to everyone. She caters food for people, she donates to every benefit and her banana pudding is famous throughout our county and surrounding counties” Joyce Loy, friend

“Every time she has something bad happen she turns that around and does good things for other people. She takes her pain and somehow turns that into ways that she can bless others,” said Sharon Burton, Community Voice.

For her willingness to help others in a time of need and giving heart we honor Stacy as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

“That is very special and it warms my heart to know that somebody thinks that I am deserving enough for that, and I appreciate that,” added Bishop.

