Humane Society recommends you keep an eye on your pets during fireworks season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -While fireworks can be fun for your family to enjoy your family pets might have a different reaction.

The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society says they have extra volunteers on hand this weekend to sit with animals during firework hours.

They also plan to keep all of their animals indoors and plan to close all outside doors to try to limit loud noises.

“We definitely see an influx in the stray animals that come in after the Fourth of July. A lot of them are startled by the noise and run away from home, so we always have a large number come indirectly afterwards. For the dogs and cats here at the shelter we often have volunteers come in and sit with them, put blankets in and toys in their kennels and close the doors and try to minimize as much of the noise as we can,” said Leah Lawrence, adoption center manager.

If you have any outdoor pets it is recommended to bring them indoors during firework hours so they won’t get scared and runoff.

“Put them in a quiet dark place. Sit there with them and give them comfort, and just try to minimize as much of the noise as you can. Outdoor pets we recommend bring in if at all possible just so they aren’t startled and run away,” added Lawrence.

The humane society is also having an independence adoption special this weekend.

“Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. here at the shelter we are going to be doing adoption fees for $17.76 for any pets that are over 6 months old, so we would love for people to come out and browse. Look at the website, call us with any questions,” added Lawrence.

