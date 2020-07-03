Advertisement

KSP investigates a fatal house fire in Hart County

Randall Wease, 50-years-old of Upton, was located deceased in his burnt residence.
Randall Wease, 50-years-old of Upton, was located deceased in his burnt residence.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, just before midnight, Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call for service in regards to a possible fatal residential fire at 3915 Pleasant Hill Rd. KSP said troopers and an arson investigator responded to the scene.

Multiple fire departments extinguished the residential fire. KSP said 50-year-old Randall Wease, of Upton, was found deceased in his burnt home. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Medical Examiners Office.

KSP said no foul play was suspected.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Very warm Fourth of July weekend forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Your WBKO First Alert app with an updated hour-by-hour forecast for July 3, 2020.

Weather

A very warm Independence Day weekend ahead!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures will be above average throughout the holiday weekend.

News

MLB cancels All-Star Game for 1st time since 1945

Updated: 2 hours ago
Because of the pandemic, opening day had already been delayed from March 26 to July 23 or 24.

News

Ohio County adds additional COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Booker reaches out to unite Democrats against McConnell

Updated: 4 hours ago
Progressive Charles Booker has reached out to help unite Kentucky Democrats behind Amy McGrath’s fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

News

Cost to move Davis statue from Kentucky Capitol: $225K

Updated: 4 hours ago
Moving a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the Kentucky Capitol to Davis’ birthplace in western Kentucky is costing the state $225,000.

Weather

Plenty of sunshine and rising temps for your Friday!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go above average to kickoff the holiday weekend!

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

WATCH - Hotter than a firecracker for July 4th weekend!

Updated: 6 hours ago
We have temps on the rise as we head into the holiday weekend!

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.