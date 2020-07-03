KSP investigates a fatal house fire in Hart County

UPTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, just before midnight, Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call for service in regards to a possible fatal residential fire at 3915 Pleasant Hill Rd. KSP said troopers and an arson investigator responded to the scene.

Multiple fire departments extinguished the residential fire. KSP said 50-year-old Randall Wease, of Upton, was found deceased in his burnt home. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Medical Examiners Office.

KSP said no foul play was suspected.

