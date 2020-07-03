KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:

KC-6C-2D-5H-5S

(KC, 6C, 2D, 5H, 5S)

13-19-28-35, Cash Ball: 22

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

02-10-15-36-47, Lucky Ball: 18

(two, ten, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $62 million

3-5-3

(three, five, three)

2-1-0

(two, one, zero)

4-4-6-8

(four, four, six, eight)

5-5-6-6

(five, five, six, six)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million