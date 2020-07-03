Local law enforcement encourages you to have a safe holiday weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement officers in Bowling Green-Warren County want to remind you that if you plan on celebrating this weekend to remember that drinking and driving are never okay.

If you are celebrating the Fourth of July with friends and family make sure that you have a plan before going to your destination for how you will be returning home.

“We really want to encourage people to plan, to get designated drivers, and in fact, if you have had any alcohol you don’t need to be operating a motor vehicle,” said Brett Hightower, Warren County Sheriff. “We, unfortunately, see the drastic results of what happens when people consume alcohol and other intoxicants. It typically leads to horrific injuries and accidents. So we just really want us to have a safe weekend and so please plan and prepare and get designated drivers if you choose to consume anything over the weekend.”

Drinking and driving not only puts yourself at risk but also everyone else who will be on the roadways with you.

“Something that you need to think about with drinking and driving is this is not something that changes your life, this is something that changes the lives of others when people are involved in collisions with DUIs. They are innocent, they are completely innocent, and this is something that you have made a decision to do so it is never okay. There is something else that you can do - make plans ahead of time to make good decisions,” said Ronnie Ward, Bowling Green Police Department.

If you see a driver on the road that you feel is driving under the influence, law enforcement encourages you to call 9-1-1.

“Call 9-1-1 if you believe there is an impaired driver out on the roadway...we will be responding to those calls for service,” added Hightower.

If there is not a designated driver for your party you can always use services like Uber and Lyft to make sure you get home safely.

