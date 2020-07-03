Ohio County adds additional COVID-19 case

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 2 in Daviess County, 4 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 1 in Ohio County, and 1 in Webster County. GRDHD said the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 928 and that five reported confirmed cases were currently hospitalized at the time of the report. Of the 928 confirmed cases in the district, GRDHD said 99 (11%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 807 (87%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM July 3, 2020

COUNTY Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 435 378 3 42 7 Hancock 19 15 0 1 0 Henderson 170 147 0 30 4 McLean 28 25 0 4 1 Ohio 208 179 1 12 0 Union 26 25 0 2 0 Webster 42 38 1 8 0 Total 928 807 5 99 12

