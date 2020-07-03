Ohio County adds additional COVID-19 case
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 2 in Daviess County, 4 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 1 in Ohio County, and 1 in Webster County. GRDHD said the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 928 and that five reported confirmed cases were currently hospitalized at the time of the report. Of the 928 confirmed cases in the district, GRDHD said 99 (11%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 807 (87%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM July 3, 2020
|COUNTY
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|435
|378
|3
|42
|7
|Hancock
|19
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Henderson
|170
|147
|0
|30
|4
|McLean
|28
|25
|0
|4
|1
|Ohio
|208
|179
|1
|12
|0
|Union
|26
|25
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|42
|38
|1
|8
|0
|Total
|928
|807
|5
|99
|12
