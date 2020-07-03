Advertisement

Ohio County adds additional COVID-19 case

GRDHD released the latest numbers regarding COVID-19 Friday morning.
GRDHD released the latest numbers regarding COVID-19 Friday morning.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 2 in Daviess County, 4 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 1 in Ohio County, and 1 in Webster County. GRDHD said the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 928 and that five reported confirmed cases were currently hospitalized at the time of the report. Of the 928 confirmed cases in the district, GRDHD said 99 (11%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 807 (87%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM July 3, 2020

COUNTYConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess4353783427
Hancock1915010
Henderson1701470304
McLean2825041
Ohio2081791120
Union2625020
Webster4238180
Total92880759912

