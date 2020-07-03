Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine and rising temps for your Friday!

Temperatures go above average to kickoff the holiday weekend!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are seeing drier weather to start Independence Day weekend as plentiful sunshine is expected for the day today! Highs will be a few degrees above average into the upper 80s and low 90s! Humidity is a little muggy to start the day, but we do expect some more comfortable air later today as temperatures rise and dew points stay put. Your Fourth of July forecast looks good, too though a couple of degrees warmer! Showers and storms do return next week, so enjoy the dry weather while it is around the Commonwealth!

A nice day to grill out -- but you'll need the sunscreen and the water for the afternoon!
A nice day to grill out -- but you'll need the sunscreen and the water for the afternoon!(WBKO)

It is important to wear sunscreen and perhaps some sunglasses or a hat when being outside due to the fact that the UV index will be very high. So much so, that if you were to go outside unprotected, you could get a sunburn in as little as 15 minutes. Also don’t forget to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, because with humidity returning on Independence Day, you will sweat out a lot of the moisture in your body. Light colored clothing is also a good suggestion to help combat the heat that we expect for this festive weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot. High 92, Low 67, winds NE 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid Late. High 93, Low 69, winds NE 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated PM T-Storms Possible. Hot and Humid. High 92, Low 68, winds NE 7 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 92

Thursday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.29″)

Yearly Precip: 31.70″ (+5.28″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Friday: 102 (1897)

Record Low Friday: 52 (1924)

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: n/a)

Pollen: Low (3.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Humidity takes a vacation just before the holiday weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Dew points will fall this afternoon as mild air moves in temporarily!

Weather

Morning fog, then some sunshine for Thursday!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A drier and warmer weather pattern is on the way!

Weather

Things are heating up this week!

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Moisture begins to leave us by the end of the week just in time for the holiday weekend where things begin to warm up!!

Weather

Scattered storms today, but drier weather is on the way!

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The wet pattern we've been in will quiet down just in time for the holiday weekend!

Latest News

Weather

Tracking more storms for Tuesday afternoon

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms today with the threat of heavy rains and gusty winds!

Weather

Heavy rains from strong storms for your Tuesday

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking more showers and thunderstorms for this morning and afternoon.

Weather

Downright sticky!! Humidity to help spark showers and storms this afternoon!

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
An active and sticky First Alert forecast for the WBKO viewing area!

Weather

More scattered storms are on the way to start the week!

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Tracking an unsettled weather pattern for much of the week!

Weather

WATCH - Tracking more storms for this afternoon!

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
Monday's sticky forecast!

Weather

Turn Around Don’t Drown

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Substantial rainfall today will lead to continued flooding across the region and we expect more rain to come.