Plenty of sunshine and rising temps for your Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are seeing drier weather to start Independence Day weekend as plentiful sunshine is expected for the day today! Highs will be a few degrees above average into the upper 80s and low 90s! Humidity is a little muggy to start the day, but we do expect some more comfortable air later today as temperatures rise and dew points stay put. Your Fourth of July forecast looks good, too though a couple of degrees warmer! Showers and storms do return next week, so enjoy the dry weather while it is around the Commonwealth!

A nice day to grill out -- but you'll need the sunscreen and the water for the afternoon! (WBKO)

It is important to wear sunscreen and perhaps some sunglasses or a hat when being outside due to the fact that the UV index will be very high. So much so, that if you were to go outside unprotected, you could get a sunburn in as little as 15 minutes. Also don’t forget to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, because with humidity returning on Independence Day, you will sweat out a lot of the moisture in your body. Light colored clothing is also a good suggestion to help combat the heat that we expect for this festive weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot. High 92, Low 67, winds NE 5 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid Late. High 93, Low 69, winds NE 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated PM T-Storms Possible. Hot and Humid. High 92, Low 68, winds NE 7 mph.

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 92

Thursday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.29″)

Yearly Precip: 31.70″ (+5.28″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Friday: 102 (1897)

Record Low Friday: 52 (1924)

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Count: n/a)

Pollen: Low (3.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

