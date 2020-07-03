Advertisement

WATCH - A Hot Holiday!

Lots of Sun, Very Little Rain This Weekend
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The long holiday weekend got off to a mainly sunny, very warm start Friday! Expect sunshine to rule for the most part these next two days. The 4th looks hot, but the weather will cooperate for fireworks displays Saturday evening. Only a tiny shot at a shower or thundershower exists for Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s both days with heat indices a few degrees warmer.

Unsettled weather makes a comeback early next week, with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms through at least mid-week. Highs drop back into the upper 80s Wednesday before inching back into the 90s late in the going. Overnight lows will be warm and muggy, mainly around 70.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid.High 93, Low 69, winds NE 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower Possible. High 92, Low 68, winds NE 7 mph.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat’d T/Storms. High 91, Low 69, winds SE-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 91

Friday’s Low: 74

Friday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 31.70″ (+5.14″)

Friday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Record High Friday: 102 (1897)

Record Low Friday: 52 (1924)

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.1 for Grass)

Mold: Low

