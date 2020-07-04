Missing man with dementia found in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Update -- the man has been found safe.

The Adair County Emergency Management is asking people to be on the look out for a missing man who has dementia.

According to officials, Charlie Durham, 54, walked away from his campsite in the Holmes Bend, Hardesty Road, Three Springs campground area.

Durham is 6 feet 2 inches, and weighs 310 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Cincinnati Reds shirt, dark blue shorts with gray socks and black tennis shoes

“If you have an outbuilding or an open camper around the Hardesty Road Area please check it for this male,” posted the agency on Facebook.

Anyone with information should call Adair County 911 at 270-384-6464.

