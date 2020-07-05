22-year-old Kentucky man drowns in Kayak accident

SALT LICK, Ky. - A Kentucky coroner says a man has drowned after his kayak flipped in a lake. The Bath County coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Cubaka Nehemia Mutayongwa of Lexington. WKYT-TV reports a search for Mutayongwa started Saturday afternoon in the Stoney Cove area of Cave Run Lake. Witness Dalton Kegley said he saw the kayak flip and heard screams from the victim that he couldn’t swim. Kegley says he and his sister helped a woman from the kayak get out of the water but they could not reach the victim. State police said his body was later recovered from the water.

