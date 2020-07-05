Advertisement

A judge has blocked some limits on auto racetracks, child care

Gavel on block.
Gavel on block.(Gray News)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A judge has blocked some limits on auto racetracks and child care facilities implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, reasoning that they are value judgments best left to individuals. Boone Circuit Court Judge Richard Brueggemann’s ruling keeps Kentucky from enforcing a rule that prohibits fans, outside media or guests or family members from attending auto races. Instead, the judge ruled those racetracks can operate at 50% capacity, assuming people can maintain a 6-foot social distance between households. The judge also blocked a rule limiting child care facilities to 10 children per group, without combining children from other classrooms. The judge ordered a maximum group size of 28.

Latest News

News

Busy 4th of July weekend on Barren River Lake

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you are planning to hit the water this weekend make sure your boat is equipped with all the necessary safety equipment.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 10 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 10 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 537.

News

Missing man with dementia found in Adair County

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Adair County Emergency Management is asking people to be on the look out for a missing man who has dementia.

News

Local flower farmer continues business throughout pandemic

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Madison Martin
A local flower farmer has been finding new ways to bring beauty to South Central Kentucky even through a pandemic.

Latest News

River Bend Blooms

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Madison Martin

News

Humane Society recommends you keep an eye on your pets during fireworks season

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
While fireworks can be fun for your family to enjoy your family pets might have a different reaction.

News

Local law enforcement encourages you to have a safe holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
If you are celebrating the Fourth of July with friends and family make sure that you have a plan before going to your destination for how you will be returning home.

News

Beshear reports 299 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 deaths

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Allen, Monroe add more COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Both Allen and Monroe counties reported additional cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

News

Fireworks set truck on fire in Richardsville

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Kelly Austin
Fireworks ignite and set truck on fire in Richardsville