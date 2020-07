BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Facebook post from the Bowling Green Police Department, they are requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in multiple car break-ins on the 4th of July.

Cedar Ridge /Sumpter/ Lansdale area neighborhood had several car break-ins last night. If you recognize any of these guys, let us know. 270-393-4000. #bgpd Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Sunday, July 5, 2020

BGPD ask if you do recognize any of these suspects to call them at 270-393-4000.

