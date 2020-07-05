Advertisement

Busy 4th of July weekend on Barren River Lake

Weekend at the lake
Weekend at the lake(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year at Barren River Lake. Families enjoyed perfect weather on Saturday to celebrate the holiday weekend.

“Today has been a great day people are out enjoying the weather as you know it is very hot out here, so we have a lot of people in the coves and creeks enjoying the water swimming and a lot of tubing and that kind of thing so it been a great day out here,” said Park Ranger Holly Myers.

If you are planning to hit the water this weekend make sure your boat is equipped with all the necessary safety equipment.

“Safety is key and it is actually number one out here for us and hopefully everyone else, you want to make sure you have a throwable device, you want to make sure that you have a life jacket for everyone on board sized properly,” added Myers.

You also want to make sure that you have a fire extinguisher onboard in case of an emergency.

If you run into any trouble out on the lake this weekend the park rangers will have boats patrolling the lake.

“We are going to have people out on the water everyday of course fish and wildlife will be out as well and we do have folks on the land as well,” added Myers.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend.

