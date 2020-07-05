Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for July 5 through July 10

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for July 5 through July 10 are listed below.

Monroe County

Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Asphalt surfacing has begun along the new route impacting traffic at intersections with Edmonton Road (KY 163), Radio Station Road (KY 1049), Center Point Road (KY 100), Cave Springs Road, Capp Harlan Road (KY 3144), and Celina Road (KY 163). Flaggers may be present and uneven pavement conditions may exist. Motorists should use caution in these areas.

A project to construct the permanent intersection of the new Tompkinsville Bypass and KY 163 Celina Road in Monroe County will create a long-term closure on KY 163 Celina Road. The closure is expected to begin July 7 and last for approximately two months.

The closure will be between KY 3144 Capp Harlan Road to near mile point 7 just south of Clark Estates Road. A signed detour using KY 3144 Capp Harlan Road and a section of the new bypass road will be in place.

Large trucks and farm equipment should seek an alternate route if possible. The entire bypass road is expected to open by the end of the year.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

