Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for July 5 through July 10

The District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties
(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO)   The expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for July 5 through July 10 are listed below.

Monroe County

  • Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Asphalt surfacing has begun along the new route impacting traffic at intersections with Edmonton Road (KY 163), Radio Station Road (KY 1049), Center Point Road (KY 100), Cave Springs Road, Capp Harlan Road (KY 3144), and Celina Road (KY 163). Flaggers may be present and uneven pavement conditions may exist. Motorists should use caution in these areas. 
  • A project to construct the permanent intersection of the new Tompkinsville Bypass and KY 163 Celina Road in Monroe County will create a long-term closure on KY 163 Celina Road. The closure is expected to begin July 7 and last for approximately two months.
  • The closure will be between KY 3144 Capp Harlan Road to near mile point 7 just south of Clark Estates Road. A signed detour using KY 3144 Capp Harlan Road and a section of the new bypass road will be in place.
  • Large trucks and farm equipment should seek an alternate route if possible. The entire bypass road is expected to open by the end of the year.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

22-year-old Kentucky man drowns in Kayak accident

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
A Kentucky coroner says a man has drowned after his kayak flipped in a lake.

News

BGPD need help identifying car break-in suspects

Updated: 5 hours ago
BGPD ask if you do recognize any of these suspects to call them at 270-393-4000.

Weather

Slight Rain Chances Return To End The Weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heading into Sunday we battle a few scattered thundershowers into the afternoon hours.

Weather

WATCH - A Few Rumbles Of Thunder Possible Sunday

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

News

Busy 4th of July weekend on Barren River Lake

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you are planning to hit the water this weekend make sure your boat is equipped with all the necessary safety equipment.

News

A judge has blocked some limits on auto racetracks, child care

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The judge also blocked a rule limiting child care facilities to 10 children per group, without combining children from other classrooms. The judge ordered a maximum group size of 28.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 10 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 10 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 537.

News

Missing man with dementia found in Adair County

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
The Adair County Emergency Management is asking people to be on the look out for a missing man who has dementia.

News

Local flower farmer continues business throughout pandemic

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Madison Martin
A local flower farmer has been finding new ways to bring beauty to South Central Kentucky even through a pandemic.

River Bend Blooms

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Madison Martin