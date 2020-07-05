Slight Rain Chances Return To End The Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy 4th of July! We couldn’t have asked for a better day to celebrate as we had dry conditions with abundant sunshine. The heat and humidity did crank up as we climbed into the lower 90′s. The heat and humidity will continue into the end of the weekend as well but it also comes with a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms as well. There is about a 30-40% chance for a thunderstorm to fire up mainly in the afternoon as the sun warms up the ground.

Heading into the new week we dodge multiple chances for scattered thundershowers with the heat and humidity continues to be quite sweltering. Midweek looks to be the best chance for more widespread thunderstorms. Have an umbrella handy in case you run into one of the scattered thundershowers this week.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

