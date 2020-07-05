Advertisement

Water rescue at Phil Moore Park in Warren County

Water Rescue Phil Moore Park
Water Rescue Phil Moore Park(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management, Gott Fire Department, Alvaton Fire Department, and Plano Fire Department responded to a water rescue call around 3:17 PM Sunday afternoon at Phil Moore Park.

The crews searched around mile marker 13 and 14 for the individuals out on the water, they discovered four adults and one child and one boat with a hole in it that was taking on water.

The four adults and the child were rescued a little after 5 PM.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

22-year-old Kentucky man drowns in Kayak accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
A Kentucky coroner says a man has drowned after his kayak flipped in a lake.

News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Traffic Impact Report for July 5 through July 10

Updated: 2 hours ago
The District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties

News

BGPD need help identifying car break-in suspects

Updated: 6 hours ago
BGPD ask if you do recognize any of these suspects to call them at 270-393-4000.

Weather

Slight Rain Chances Return To End The Weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heading into Sunday we battle a few scattered thundershowers into the afternoon hours.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - A Few Rumbles Of Thunder Possible Sunday

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Busy 4th of July weekend on Barren River Lake

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you are planning to hit the water this weekend make sure your boat is equipped with all the necessary safety equipment.

News

A judge has blocked some limits on auto racetracks, child care

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The judge also blocked a rule limiting child care facilities to 10 children per group, without combining children from other classrooms. The judge ordered a maximum group size of 28.

News

Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms 10 additional cases of COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Ana Medina
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 10 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 537.

News

Missing man with dementia found in Adair County

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
The Adair County Emergency Management is asking people to be on the look out for a missing man who has dementia.

News

Local flower farmer continues business throughout pandemic

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Madison Martin
A local flower farmer has been finding new ways to bring beauty to South Central Kentucky even through a pandemic.