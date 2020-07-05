Water rescue at Phil Moore Park in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management, Gott Fire Department, Alvaton Fire Department, and Plano Fire Department responded to a water rescue call around 3:17 PM Sunday afternoon at Phil Moore Park.

The crews searched around mile marker 13 and 14 for the individuals out on the water, they discovered four adults and one child and one boat with a hole in it that was taking on water.

The four adults and the child were rescued a little after 5 PM.

