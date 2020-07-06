Advertisement

Allen County confirms three more COVID-19 cases; 177 total

Allen County currently has seven deaths reported from COVID-19.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Health Department reports another three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allen County as of Monday afternoon since 3:00 pm July 3, 2020. The patients are undergoing medical treatment and are in quarantine at this time. The Health Department is contacting people who may have been in contact with these individuals and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 24 hours. Please remain vigilant, maintain social distance, wash/sanitize hands frequently, and cover coughs and sneezes. A facemask is highly encouraged in public areas.

Allen County now has had a total of 177 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Currently 147 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 23 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized, and seven deaths. As of this afternoon there were only 24 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville. This does not include any test performed outside of Allen County.

