Barren County: Wife tries to run over husband, husband returns with gun fire

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - At around 2:24 p.m, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called to Dripping Springs Road after a man reported that his wife had stolen his vehicle and had attempted to run over him. While en route, responding deputies were told that Glasgow Police Department officers were out with the white car and the wife on Sandy Lane, and the vehicle had multiple gun shots throughout it.

After arriving at the home on Dripping Springs Road, deputies made contact with 33-year-old Stephen J. Tang Jr. Tang told deputies that he had stepped into the roadway trying to get his wife to stop the car. She maneuvered the car into the yard to go around Tang. The car then traveled back onto the roadway at which time BCSO said Tang fired a handgun at the rear of the vcar striking it multiple times. Along with the wife, two other males occupied the car and one male sustained minor injuries from broken glass from the back windshield.

Tang was taken into custody on scene and charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Attempted Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

