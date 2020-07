BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for your help locating James Penick. James was last seen June 15 in the downtown area. James is 57, has thin gray hair and graying facial hair. If you know the whereabouts of James, call 270-393-4000.

