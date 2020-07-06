Advertisement

Bicentennial Cruise in Franklin

Downtown Franklin, Kentucky
Downtown Franklin, Kentucky(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -COVID-19 put a damper on many Fourth of July plans this year including the Fourth of July parade in Franklin, Kentucky. However, the bicentennial parade committee took the current circumstances and turned things around by putting together a Bicentennial Cruise that began on July 3 and runs until midnight on July 5.

34 participants for the Bicentennial Cruise! Thank you all. We will have the google map link available on Friday so you can cruise this weekend and enjoy the displays!

Posted by Franklin Simpson Bicentennial on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

“When we came to the realization that we weren’t going to be able to have the Fourth of July parade because we wouldn’t be able to enforce social distancing at a parade we decided to come up with something different. We have had lots of positive comments from the community people are excited just to show their patriotism. I think as families get together to get out of the house, drive around and see some areas that they normally wouldn’t pass by and wouldn’t see.” Tammie Carey, Bicentennial Committee

Homes, local government buildings, and businesses all decorated their locations in red white and blue teamed up to celebrate the town of Franklin, America, and veterans. In total there were 34 different sites locals or visitors could cruise around and see.

Some of the fun sites included Melvin the horse who was downtown and dressed up in his finest 4th of July gear. There were also several windows in Downtown Franklin decorated with historical artifacts including a window dedicated to members of the community who had served in the military.

“For more information on the bicentennial cruise or any upcoming events associated with the Bicentennial you can go to our Facebook page at Franklin Simpson Bicentennial or you can go to our website FS200.net on both of those for the cruise you will find a printable map along with a google map,” said Lisa Deavers Bicentennial Committee.

The cruise will end at midnight on July 5 but they are considering doing this again next year.

