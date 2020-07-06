Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society brings back volunteer program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) For the past few months, volunteers were unable to help out at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society but recently they decided to bring the program back with some limitations.

They are only allowing two volunteers at a time back with the animals and are recommending that you wear a mask.

“We are trying to take a lot of safety precautions here still but we have opened our volunteer program back up with some limitations. We are letting volunteers come in and walk the dogs. They have to be at least 18 years old and no more than two at a time just to help keep distance between everybody. But we are excited to have them back,” said Leah Lawrence, adoption center manager.

The humane society is also always in need of donations but right now they are especially in need of cleaning supplies.

