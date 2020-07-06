Gov. Beshear reported 268 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 8 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“I hope everyone’s Fourth of July weekend was filled with safely celebrating the founding of our great nation,” the Governor said. “As we face the unprecedented challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s comforting to know Americans have faced great threats in the past and have passed the test of humanity. Now is our time to do the same.”

The Governor reminded everyone that his next press briefing will be held Thursday, July 9, at 4 p.m. EDT, not Tuesday, July 7, as previously was planned.

Case Information – Monday, July 6

As of 4 p.m. July 6, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 17,152 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 268 of which were newly reported Monday.

“While the day-to-day reported cases fluctuate somewhat, our numbers have been holding remarkably steady even as other states have experienced sharp increases,” the Governor said. “We can stay on this plateau and hopefully move to a steady decline in cases only if we follow the guidelines for social distancing, hand-washing, wearing cloth face masks and limiting our exposure to crowds. We also need to get tested regularly and to answer the call when contact tracers reach out with information.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Monday, raising the total to 593 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Monday include two women, ages 100 and 103, from Fayette County; a 72-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 51 and 89, and a 90-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 88-year-old man from Nelson County; and a 96-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“Even knowing that our response in Kentucky is rightly being recognized nationally for keeping COVID-19 in check, we need to remember this is still a deadly virus,” the Governor said. “These eight Kentuckians were unique and loved individuals whose families and communities are hurting. Let’s honor them by recommitting ourselves to keeping one another safe.”

As of Monday, there have been at least 435,471 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,785 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Case Information – Sunday, July 5

On Sunday, July 5, Kentucky health officials reported 280 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

There were no new deaths attributable to COVID-19 reported on July 5.

Case Information – Saturday, July 4

On Saturday, July 4, Kentucky health officials reported 255 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

There were no new deaths attributable to COVID-19 reported on July 4.

Anti-Price Gouging Order

Vowing to protect Kentuckians from unfairly being overcharged for goods or services during the pandemic, Gov. Beshear again extended his executive order prohibiting price gouging. Anyone with information about unfair sales or billing practices is encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 888-432-9257 or fill out the complaint form online.

