Guthrie Introduces ‘Success for Rural Students and Communities Act’

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today introduced the Success for Rural Students and Communities Act, bipartisan legislation that will improve college access and success for rural students by spurring innovation and investment in new strategies to prepare them to complete their credentials and step into high-demand jobs in their communities.

Guthrie introduced the Success for Rural Students and Communities Act alongside Reps. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Josh Harder (CA-10), Cheri Bustos (IL-17), Filemon Vela (TX-34), and Billy Long (MO-07).

“One thing I often hear from employers in Kentucky is that they need workers with certain skills,” said Guthrie. “In these unprecedented times, it is important to help students – particularly those in rural areas who may not have access to higher education programs – obtain those skills to help them enter the workforce. The Success for Rural Students and Communities Act will connect students and communities with grants and partnerships to help rural students have access to higher education. I was proud to join Reps. Stefanik, Harder, Bustos, Vela, and Long in introducing this bipartisan, commonsense bill.”

The Success for Rural Student and Communities Act authorizes demonstration grants to be awarded to stakeholder partnerships to support activities that accomplish several objectives:

Increase postsecondary enrollment and completion rates for rural students by providing early support such as counseling, access to higher education programs, and to dual enrollment courses, pathways to regional employment opportunities, and help with transitions to and from high school and higher education.

Enhance credential attainment rates for non-traditional students, including through community outreach and programs focused on degree completion and persistence.

Create or strengthen postsecondary programs and training opportunities in locally relevant fields, including by developing work-based learning and supporting associated costs, awarding prior-learning and competency-based credit, expanding career pathways to credentials, and engaging local employers and boards in developing programs and curricula.

Generate local and regional development strategies that create employment opportunities for students with postsecondary degrees, including by connecting local talent with local employers and addressing barriers to success.

