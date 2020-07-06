Advertisement

Guthrie Introduces ‘Success for Rural Students and Communities Act’

Congressman Brett Guthrie announced a CARES Grant for GO bg Transit Thursday.
Congressman Brett Guthrie announced a CARES Grant for GO bg Transit Thursday.(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC.

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today introduced the Success for Rural Students and Communities Act, bipartisan legislation that will improve college access and success for rural students by spurring innovation and investment in new strategies to prepare them to complete their credentials and step into high-demand jobs in their communities.

Guthrie introduced the Success for Rural Students and Communities Act alongside Reps. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Josh Harder (CA-10), Cheri Bustos (IL-17), Filemon Vela (TX-34), and Billy Long (MO-07).

“One thing I often hear from employers in Kentucky is that they need workers with certain skills,” said Guthrie. “In these unprecedented times, it is important to help students – particularly those in rural areas who may not have access to higher education programs – obtain those skills to help them enter the workforce. The Success for Rural Students and Communities Act will connect students and communities with grants and partnerships to help rural students have access to higher education. I was proud to join Reps. Stefanik, Harder, Bustos, Vela, and Long in introducing this bipartisan, commonsense bill.”

The Success for Rural Student and Communities Act authorizes demonstration grants to be awarded to stakeholder partnerships to support activities that accomplish several objectives:

  • Increase postsecondary enrollment and completion rates for rural students by providing early support such as counseling, access to higher education programs, and to dual enrollment courses, pathways to regional employment opportunities, and help with transitions to and from high school and higher education.
  • Enhance credential attainment rates for non-traditional students, including through community outreach and programs focused on degree completion and persistence.
  • Create or strengthen postsecondary programs and training opportunities in locally relevant fields, including by developing work-based learning and supporting associated costs, awarding prior-learning and competency-based credit, expanding career pathways to credentials, and engaging local employers and boards in developing programs and curricula.
  • Generate local and regional development strategies that create employment opportunities for students with postsecondary degrees, including by connecting local talent with local employers and addressing barriers to success.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Barren County man arrested after allegedly shooting at wife’s vehicle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Tang was taken into custody on scene and charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Attempted Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 268 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 8 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

BGPD asking help locating missing man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for your help locating James Penick.

News

Simpson Co. judge executive named member on AgriTech Advisory Council

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive, recently named a member of the AgriTech Advisory Council.

Latest News

News

Monroe County Health Department reports COVID-19 related death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Monroe County Health Department reported Monday the second death attributed to COVID-19.

News

‘Thank you’ form for law enforcement officers up to 600 plus signatures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Amid nationwide protests to defund the police, there’s now a thank you form going around Bowling Green for our local officers.

News

Man steals two trucks and gets caught in Muhlenberg County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Greenville Police say they responded to Greene Drive for a suspicious person in a white delivery truck at 6:50 a.m. on Sunday July 5, 2020. Officers observed a man asleep in a truck parked near Country Roads Power Sports. The driver, James Paul Fultz, 37, of Louisville, appeared to be under the influence.

News

Allen County confirms three more COVID-19 cases; 177 total

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Currently 147 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 23 active cases in quarantine at this time either at home or hospitalized.

News

Homeowner identified in deadly Elizabethtown house explosion

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities in Kentucky have identified a homeowner who was killed in an explosion allegedly sparked by homemade fireworks.

News

KSP investigates a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Simpson County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Troopers say for unknown reasons 23-year-old Otokini Wokoma, of Temple, Texas, was running across the middle lane near the 10 mile marker of I-65 northbound.