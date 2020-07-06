Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

SALT LICK, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky coroner says a man has drowned after his kayak flipped in a lake. The Bath County coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Cubaka Nehemia Mutayongwa of Lexington. WKYT-TV reports a search for Mutayongwa started Saturday afternoon in the Stoney Cove area of Cave Run Lake. Witness Dalton Kegley said he saw the kayak flip and heard screams from the victim that he couldn't swim. Kegley says he and his sister helped a woman from the kayak get out of the water but they could not reach the victim. State police said his body was later recovered from the water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has blocked some limits on auto racetracks and child care facilities implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, reasoning that they are value judgments best left to individuals. Boone Circuit Court Judge Richard Brueggemann's ruling keeps Kentucky from enforcing a rule that prohibits fans, outside media or guests or family members from attending auto races. Instead, the judge ruled those racetracks can operate at 50% capacity, assuming people can maintain a 6-foot social distance between households. The judge also blocked a rule limiting child care facilities to 10 children per group, without combining children from other classrooms. The judge ordered a maximum group size of 28.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has hired a Chicago firm to perform a comprehensive review of the city’s police department amid weeks of protests. Fischer says in a statement that he firm Hillard Heintze will perform a “top-to-bottom review" of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Protests have continued for weeks to call for police reform after emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in her home on March 13. The firm will review the training in use of force and bias-free policing, among other things.

MURRAY, Ky (AP) — A woman travelling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday. Murray police say the woman looked down to see the snake underneath her and was still in the chair when police arrived. Officer Chris Garland says, "She couldn’t move, and I guess that was from being scared. Come to think of it, I probably would’ve froze too.” Police helped her out of the chair and got the snake on the ground. Garland says they tried to find someone who could take the snake but ended up having to kill it.