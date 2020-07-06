Advertisement

KSP investigates a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Simpson County

KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Franklin.
KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Franklin.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - KSP in Bowling Green went to a fatal crash in Simpson County just before 3 a.m. near the 10 mile marker of Interstate 65 in Franklin.

Troopers say for unknown reasons 23-year-old Otokini Wokoma, of Temple, Texas, was running across the middle lane near the 10 mile marker of I-65 northbound. 39-year-old Edgar Martinez, of Escobedo, Mexico, was driving a commercial vehicle in the middle lane.  Police say Martinez attempted to avoid striking Wokoma, but was unable to do so.  Wokoma was pronounced dead on scene by the Simpson County Coroner.

