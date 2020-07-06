Man steals two trucks and gets caught in Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -

Greenville Police say they responded to Greene Drive for a suspicious person in a white delivery truck at 6:50 a.m. on Sunday July 5, 2020. Officers observed a man asleep in a truck parked near Country Roads Power Sports. The driver, James Paul Fultz, 37, of Louisville, appeared to be under the influence.

When Officer Bill Henson asked Fultz to exit the vehicle, Fultz almost struck Henson with the truck as he began to flee from the traffic stop. During the pursuit, Fultz drove through the parking lot of Minit Mart almost striking an employee. The pursuit continued into Madisonville, where Fultz abandoned the truck behind a house.

Madisonville Police found Fultz walking in the area, where it was determined the truck was stolen from Lebanon, Tennessee. Fultz was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, Alcohol Intoxication, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence- Aggravating Circumstances, Disregarding Stop Sign, Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree- Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Instructional Permit Violation, Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree- Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more, and a Parole Violation Warrant.

Upon further investigation, it was determined Fultz left a 2004 Nissan Frontier in Lebanon, Tennessee, where the delivery truck was stolen. Fultz was allegedly driving the Nissan pickup on the morning of July 4, 2020, when he fled from Greenville Police Officer Kerry Vincent. Officer Vincent approached Fultz behind Five Star Coin Laundry early Saturday morning. Fultz provided a false name and fled from the traffic stop.

The Nissan Frontier was also stolen from Glasgow, Kentucky. Fultz was additionally charged with Giving Officer False Identification, Expired Registration Plate, Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, License to be in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property over $500, and Instruction Permit Violation.

He was booked into the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

