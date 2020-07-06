Monroe County Health Department reports COVID-19 related death

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department reported Monday the second death attributed to COVID-19.

“It is with the deepest regret and heartfelt sympathy that the Monroe County Health Department has been notified of another death reported from COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this fellow citizen of our community in this difficult time. Monroe County has now had a total of two deaths reported from COVID-19.”

MCHD said Monroe County has had a total of 42 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and that 32 of Monroe County’s confirmed cases have recovered.

MCHD reminds its citizens to continue to follow the recommended public health strategies to prevent future spread of COVID-19. For up-to-date information, visit KYCOVID19.ky.gov.

