More storms developing this afternoon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few thunderstorms developed this morning and brought some moderate rainfall and lightning to extreme southern Kentucky earlier. Those storms have since fizzled off, but given the energy in the atmosphere and the muggy air in place, we still expect some typical summer storms this afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops has the potential for heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding, but it is not expected to be widespread much like earlier last week. Highs are still expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s as the steamy air will not be affected by the cloud cover earlier today. More storms are in the forecast for most of this week as the active weather pattern continues right over the Commonwealth along with the heat!

An active 7 Day forecast for the first full week of July in southern Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Sct’d T-Storms. High 91, Low 71. Winds SE 7 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Sct’d T-Storms. High 91, Low 72. Winds S 6 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Sct’d T-Storms. High 92, Low 71. Winds SW 7 mph

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Sunday’s High: 93

Sunday’s Low: 72

Sunday’s Precip: 0.35″

Monthly Precip: 0.35″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 32.05″ (+5.21″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Monday: 103 (2012)

Record Low Monday: 51 (1915)

Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (2.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

