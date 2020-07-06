Advertisement

More storms developing this afternoon

Storms rolled through this morning, more develop during the day.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few thunderstorms developed this morning and brought some moderate rainfall and lightning to extreme southern Kentucky earlier. Those storms have since fizzled off, but given the energy in the atmosphere and the muggy air in place, we still expect some typical summer storms this afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops has the potential for heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding, but it is not expected to be widespread much like earlier last week. Highs are still expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s as the steamy air will not be affected by the cloud cover earlier today. More storms are in the forecast for most of this week as the active weather pattern continues right over the Commonwealth along with the heat!

An active 7 Day forecast for the first full week of July in southern Kentucky!
An active 7 Day forecast for the first full week of July in southern Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Sct’d T-Storms. High 91, Low 71. Winds SE 7 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Sct’d T-Storms. High 91, Low 72. Winds S 6 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Sct’d T-Storms. High 92, Low 71. Winds SW 7 mph

Yesterday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Sunday’s High: 93

Sunday’s Low: 72

Sunday’s Precip: 0.35″

Monthly Precip: 0.35″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 32.05″ (+5.21″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Monday: 103 (2012)

Record Low Monday: 51 (1915)

Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (2.5 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Starting the week off with more scattered storms!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Mother Nature brings her own fireworks just after the Fourth of July!

Weather

Slight Rain Chances Return To End The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heading into Sunday we battle a few scattered thundershowers into the afternoon hours.

Weather

WATCH - A Few Rumbles Of Thunder Possible Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A very warm Independence Day weekend ahead!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures will be above average throughout the holiday weekend.

Latest News

Weather

Plenty of sunshine and rising temps for your Friday!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go above average to kickoff the holiday weekend!

Weather

Humidity takes a vacation just before the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Dew points will fall this afternoon as mild air moves in temporarily!

Weather

Morning fog, then some sunshine for Thursday!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A drier and warmer weather pattern is on the way!

Weather

Things are heating up this week!

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Moisture begins to leave us by the end of the week just in time for the holiday weekend where things begin to warm up!!

Weather

Scattered storms today, but drier weather is on the way!

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The wet pattern we've been in will quiet down just in time for the holiday weekend!

Weather

Tracking more storms for Tuesday afternoon

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered storms today with the threat of heavy rains and gusty winds!